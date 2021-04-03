Home » Leake » (HOLD PENDING QUOTE FROM AIRPORT)FAA to Award Infrastructure and Safety Funds to 26 Mississippi Airports Including Carthage and Louisville

(HOLD PENDING QUOTE FROM AIRPORT)FAA to Award Infrastructure and Safety Funds to 26 Mississippi Airports Including Carthage and Louisville

Posted on

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award more than $627.7 million in infrastructure and safety projects through the FY2021 Airport Improvement Program (AIP). $24.3 million will go to support 26 Mississippi airports. Included are two airports in our region. The Louisville/Winston County Airport will receive $288,828 to install weather reporting equipment and the Carthage/Leake Airport will receive $482,883 to rehabilitate the apron, runway, and taxiway.

Submit a Comment