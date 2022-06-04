HomeLocalFelony Child Abuse, Armed Robbery, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

Felony Child Abuse, Armed Robbery, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

GARALD JOHNSON, 41, of Conehatta, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

CHARLES KELVIN JONES, 60, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $600, $0.

 

ERIN KNIGHT, 38, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

QUANTAVIOUS MONTEL LAWRENCE, 29, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $1,000.

 

STEVEN JUNIUS LEWIS, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $1,500.

 

MAURICE MCMILLAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $25,000.

 

BYRON MCMILLIAN, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DARREL MINGO, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation X 2, Child Restraint Law Violation, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Endangerment Misdemeanor,  Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $60 X 2, $300, $300, $800, $800, $0.

 

MICHAEL KEVIN MITCH JR, 24, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0.

 

MEGAN MORRIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Child Abuse X 2, NCSO.  Bond $6,000 X 2.

 

CHANTEL PHILLIPS, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of Stolen Property.  Bond $10,000.

 

BRAYDEN MARKE REYNOLDS, 18, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Removing Road Signs, NCSO.  Bond $600, $1,000.

 

JULIAN ZUNIGA SANDERSON, 22, of Walnut Grove, Armed Robbery, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations.  Bond $25,000, $0, $0.

 

SARAH WARD, 46, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ARMAND DWIGHT WILLIAMS, 47, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SHAWN K WILLIAMS, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP.  Bond $0.

 

KRISTOPHER BLAKE WILLIAMSON, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3.  Bond $0 X 3.

