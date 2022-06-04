Felony Child Abuse, Armed Robbery, and Grand Larceny Arrests in Neshoba

GARALD JOHNSON, 41, of Conehatta, Suspended Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $800.

CHARLES KELVIN JONES, 60, of Philadelphia, Trespassing, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $600, $0.

ERIN KNIGHT, 38, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

QUANTAVIOUS MONTEL LAWRENCE, 29, of Starkville, DUI – 1st, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $1,000.

STEVEN JUNIUS LEWIS, 51, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,500.

MAURICE MCMILLAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $25,000.

BYRON MCMILLIAN, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of Stolen Property, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

DARREL MINGO, 24, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seat Belt Violation X 2, Child Restraint Law Violation, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Child Endangerment Misdemeanor, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $1,500, $60 X 2, $300, $300, $800, $800, $0.

MICHAEL KEVIN MITCH JR, 24, of Choctaw, DUI – Other Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Failure to Appear, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $800, $0.

MEGAN MORRIS, 31, of Philadelphia, Felony Child Abuse X 2, NCSO. Bond $6,000 X 2.

CHANTEL PHILLIPS, 29, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of Stolen Property. Bond $10,000.

BRAYDEN MARKE REYNOLDS, 18, of Philadelphia, Malicious Mischief, Removing Road Signs, NCSO. Bond $600, $1,000.

JULIAN ZUNIGA SANDERSON, 22, of Walnut Grove, Armed Robbery, Failure to Appear, Hold for Investigations. Bond $25,000, $0, $0.

SARAH WARD, 46, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ARMAND DWIGHT WILLIAMS, 47, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SHAWN K WILLIAMS, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $0.

KRISTOPHER BLAKE WILLIAMSON, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3. Bond $0 X 3.