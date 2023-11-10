HomeLocalFelony Drug Possession and Possession of Stolen Property in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Drug Possession and Possession of Stolen Property in Neshoba Arrests

MICHAEL SMITH, 53, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

 

KENNETH SPEARS, 44, of DeKalb, Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $15,000.

 

KENDRICK STEVE, 33, of Conehatta, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JATERRIAN M STRIBLING, 23, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RODERICK JERIMAH TALLEY, 24, of Philadelphia, Hold for Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ANGEL TUBBY, 42, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DOUGLAS SAGON WANSLEY, 39, of Union, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear, Felony Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0.

 

ANGELA WHITEHEAD, 32, of Lexington, Hold for Circuit Court, Serving Sentence, MDOC.  Bond DENIED, $0.

 

RORY WILLIS JR, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

