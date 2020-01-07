Felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Scotty Bell, 40, 117 Indian Hills Road, Choctaw, felony driving under the influence (DUI)

Jason William Butts, 44, 11240 Road 723, Union, burglary of an occupied dwelling house

Colton Dennis, 29, 10130 Road 2608, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault, grand larceny, failure to appear

Brenda Gordon, 65, 306 Robin Hood Circle, Philadelphia, stalking

Magali Hernandez, 35, 11901 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Cedric D Love, 37, 420 Indian Hospital Street, Philadelphia, accessory after the fact

Stephanie Jeanette Patty, 29, 15625 Hwy 15 N, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI() 2ns offense, suspended license, no insurance

Marketter Rush, 50, 1742 Hull Road, Louisville, disorderly conduct

Roderick Jerimah Talley, 21, 405 Pleasant Valley, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Sarah Wilkerson, 60, 6005 Hwy 15 S, Louisville, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)