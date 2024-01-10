Felony False Pretenses, Petit Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HAZEL ABEAR, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony False Pretense, NCSO. Bond $10,000.

DARIUS DEMALE CARTER, 27, of Noxapater, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $400, $00, $300, $0.

CHRISTOPHER ALAN CASTRO, 30, of Scooba, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0.

ALBERT S COATS, 29, of Meridian, Felony False Pretense, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600, $0.

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

HOWARD FOWLER, 55, of Milwaukee, WI, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $500L, $600, $800.

JERRETTE FRAZIER, 26, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

SERGIO SILVA HERNANDEZ, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0, $300.

KENNETH A HODGES, 59, of Durant, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

DUSTIN HOLLEY, 32, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.