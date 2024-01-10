Felony False Pretenses, Petit Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HomeLocalFelony False Pretenses, Petit Larceny, and DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

HAZEL ABEAR, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony False Pretense, NCSO.  Bond $10,000.

 

DARIUS DEMALE CARTER, 27, of Noxapater, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Failure to Dim Headlights, No Driver’s License, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $400, $00, $300, $0.

 

CHRISTOPHER ALAN CASTRO, 30, of Scooba, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ALBERT S COATS, 29, of Meridian, Felony False Pretense, Petit Larceny, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $600, $0.

 

ASHTON GRAY EDWARDS, 22, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

HOWARD FOWLER, 55, of Milwaukee, WI, DUI – 1st, Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $500L, $600, $800.

 

JERRETTE FRAZIER, 26, of Conehatta, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SERGIO SILVA HERNANDEZ, 60, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Contempt of Court, No Driver’s License, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0, $300.

 

KENNETH A HODGES, 59, of Durant, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DUSTIN HOLLEY, 32, of Union, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

