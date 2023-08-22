HomeLocalFelony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Possession and DUI in Neshoba Arrests

by
STEPHEN AMOS JR, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Pursuit, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $25,000, $1,000, $600, $15,000, $600, $600.

 

DWILETTE TUBBY BEN, 41, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

VANCE DOUGLAS BLINN, 54, of Union, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

WILLIAM COLLINS, 51, of Valdosta, GA, Public Drunk, Leaving the Scene – Unattended, NCSO.  Bond $600, $500.

 

NINA COMBY, 35, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $7,500, $600, $0.

 

ANTONIO DARRELL COOK JR, 24, of Meridian, Indictment, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

NATHAN SHANE COTTON, 26, of Louisville, Hold for Justice Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

