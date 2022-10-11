Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0.

CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHERIYAH C DIXON, 26, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

ROBERT EVANS, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $4,886.25, $0 X 2, $0.

JOSHUA KEITH FRAZIER, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

VICTOR HUNT, 44, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

REGINA ISAAC, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,762.

SIMON A ISAAC, 26, of Choctaw, DUI – 2nd, MHP. Bond $2,500.

CHRISTOPHER RASHAD JOHNSON, 25, of Newton, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $20,000, $15,000.