HomeLocalFelony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

by

JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0.

 

CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHERIYAH C DIXON, 26, of Walnut Grove, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

SELBY LEE DIXON, 30, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

ROBERT EVANS, 43, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $4,886.25, $0 X 2, $0.

 

JOSHUA KEITH FRAZIER, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

VICTOR HUNT, 44, of Forest, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

REGINA ISAAC, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $2,762.

 

SIMON A ISAAC, 26, of Choctaw, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond $2,500.

 

CHRISTOPHER RASHAD JOHNSON, 25, of Newton, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $20,000, $15,000.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Plenty of DUIs and Dope in Neshoba Arrests

Grand Larceny and Aggravated DUI in Neshoba Arrests

DUI Child Endangerment, Domestic Violence, and Shoplifting in Attala and Leake

Child Molestation and DUI Child Endangerment in Leake and Attala Arrests

Possession with Intent to Distribute, Aggravated Assault, Bad Checks, and More in Neshoba Arrests

More DUI and Drug Possession Charges in Neshoba Arrests

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.