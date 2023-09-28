HomeAttalaFOUND: Missing Attala County Juvenile

FOUND: Missing Attala County Juvenile

by
SHARE NOW

Update (10/7/23 at 3 p.m.):

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has updated Breezy News that Isaiah Reeves is now safe at home with family.

Update (10/1/23 at 5 p.m.):

The vehicle that Isaiah Reeves was believed to have been driving has been recovered in Ethel.  Isaiah is still missing.  If you have knowledge of Reeves’ whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office has issued a BOLO (be on the lookout) for 15-year-old Williams “Isaiah” Reeves.  Reeves may be driving a black 2014 Ford Focus.  The vehicle has no tag and has an oval sticker on the back glass that is cracked and faded.

Photos of Isaiah Reeves and the vehicle he could be driving are displayed below.  If you see the vehicle or Isaiah, you are urged to contact the Attala County Sheriff’s Office at 662-289-5556.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

DUIs, Shoplifting, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon Arrests in Attala and Leake

Grand Larceny, DUI, and Disorderlies in Leake and Attala

DUIs and Public Drunk Arrests in Attala and Leake

Make A Wish Radiothon – Happening this Friday

Kicks Picks – Make your selections now

Aggravated Assault, Dope, and DUIs in Leake and Attala