Grand Larceny, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

by

DEXTER MINGO, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

MICHAEL LEE NEESE, 67, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CALEB CHARLES QUICK, 29, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

STEVEN RENALDO, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,500, $400, $500, $600.

 

JULIAN ZUNIGA SANDERSON, 23, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

 

SONYA MICHELLE SPEARS, 40, of Union, Grand Larceny, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

CHAKINNIA TALLEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO.  Bond $600.

 

DEMARCUS TUJUAN YOUNG, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO.  Bond $7,500, $1,000.

