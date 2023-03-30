Grand Larceny, DUIs, and Felony Possession in Neshoba Arrests

DEXTER MINGO, 31, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO. Bond $2,500.

MICHAEL LEE NEESE, 67, Hold – Circuit Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

CALEB CHARLES QUICK, 29, of Union, Disturbance of Family, NCSO. Bond $600.

STEVEN RENALDO, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, Failure to Yield to Blue Light / Siren, Reckless Driving, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,500, $400, $500, $600.

JULIAN ZUNIGA SANDERSON, 23, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO. Bond $1,500.

SONYA MICHELLE SPEARS, 40, of Union, Grand Larceny, NCSO. Bond $0.

CHAKINNIA TALLEY, 28, of Philadelphia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $600.

DEMARCUS TUJUAN YOUNG, 41, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $7,500, $1,000.