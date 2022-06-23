Hit & Run Crash & Disturbances in Leake County

Thursday, June 23, 2022

10:42 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to Chapel Road near Jones Chapel regarding a disturbance in progress there.

1:13 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call reporting a two-vehicle accident on HWY 16 West near Walgreens/Carthage Discount Drugs. One vehicle left the scene of the accident. No injuries were reported.

2:23 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance in progress at a residence on Johnsontown Road in the Walnut Grove area.

2:50 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call about a package that was stolen from a residence on Revere Road.

3:41 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call from a residence on Johnsontown Road reporting that someone entered their home without permission.