Intoxicated Man Makes a Run For It – Leake County

At approximately 7:19 p.m. on Thursday April 28th, Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a vehicle wrecked into the ditch at a residence and the driver was attempting to free the vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then stole a truck from the front yard of that residence and left headed toward the Standing Pine area. Leake County Deputies were alerted to a truck driving through a yard on HWY 35 South in the Twin City area which was this driver. The driver of the stolen truck became stuck in a pasture on the property and abandoned the vehicle. Neighbors in the area reported to deputies that the driver was a male wearing a black t-shirt and red shorts and was seen running into the woods toward Pie Road. Deputies found the man, who was very intoxicated, walking down a dirt road in the area. Leake County Deputies took him into custody and transported him to Leake County Jail.

