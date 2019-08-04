Jockey injured in Neshoba County Fair race

A jockey is in the hospital after an accident during a horse race Friday at the Neshoba County Fair.

In dramatic video given to us by spectator Aaron Skinner, you can see the field of horses coming to the corner. The horse in the first position loses balance and slides onto its side throwing the jockey to the ground. The other horses run right through the accident.

People can be seen rushing to his side to check on him. He was rushed to the hospital quickly for his injuries, which are said to be serious.

There is no official word as to the extent of those injuries.