Joint State-County Inmate Program Alive and Working Again In Leake County

The sign on the side of the road down Highway 35 says workers ahead meaning the joint state-county inmate program is alive and well again in Leake County. The program assigns qualified and classified inmates to work projects such as litter pick up in the community. In less than one week you can already see a positive impact but relaunching the program was another story. Leake County Sheriff Randy Atkinson said “they were ready to go a year ago last February but due to Covid-19 restrictions the program was put on hold until last week when it all came together.” Atkinson said “seeing this launch was one of his happiest moments in recent history. And there were so many people and organizations that worked together to make this happen including the Leake County Board of Supervisors, MDOC, MDOT, the Staff at Leake County Correctional Facility and the Sheriff’s Office. Without all of their help, phone calls, meetings, and continuous support, this would not have been achieved. We are all working to help with cleanup throughout the county.” He also says he hopes to help repair some of those potholes.