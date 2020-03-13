Kidnapping, Sexual Battery, Possession of Stolen Firearm, and Other Arrests

LAVONTA STRIBLING, 18, of Philadelphia, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Possession of Whiskey/Liquor, No Driver’s License, DUI – 1st, Possession of Beer, Warrant – Leake County, Hold for Walnut Grove, Hold for Winston County, Hold for Neshoba County, Leake County Justice Court.

CARTAVIOUS SUMMERS, 19, of Walnut Grove, Kidnapping, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Violence, Willful Trespass, Disturbing the Peace, Public Drunk, Breaking & Entering a Dwelling, Walnut Grove Municipal Court.

JOHNNY D. SUMRALL, 59, of Lena, Sexual Battery, Leake County Circuit Court.

SHERMONIA TATE, 38, of Kosciusko, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Warrant, Leake County Justice Court.

DAVID W. VEAZEY, 56, of Carthage, DUI – 2nd, Open Container, Federal Court.

JASON D. VIVERETTE, 33, of Philadelphia, Burglary B&E, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Leake County Justice Court.

MARLON WILDER, 49, of Carthage, Possession of Marijuana in Vehicle, DUI – Other Substance, Leake County Justice Court.

CHARMAINE R. WINTERS, 31, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, Possession of Whiskey/Liquor, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Expired Tag, Leake County Justice Court.