Man Killed Friday at North Side Park in Kosciusko – Police Asking for Public’s Assistance

On April 29th, 2022, at around 11:51 pm, Kosciusko Police Department officers were dispatched to North Side Park for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered a man that appeared to be the victim of a gunshot wound. This man was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been identified as 21 year old, Kenwon Tyshon Riley of Kosciusko.

This is an ongoing investigation and we will release more information as it is made available to us. No charges have been filed at this time.

Kosciusko Police ask that if you or anyone you know has any information about this incident, please contact Investigator Elizabeth Miller or Investigator Cody Williams with the Kosciusko Police Department at 662-289-3131.

Kosciusko Police also ask that you respect the privacy of the family members of all persons involved during this difficult time.

