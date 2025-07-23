Las Time: Film Maker, and Twin Cities Native Bryan Carpenter Discusses: The Last American House Party

Big Deals!
courtesy of Bryan’s Facebook page

Last Time: Film Maker, Director and Twin Cities native Bryan W. Carpenter joined B-MO to discuss his latest project, a documentary called The Last American House Party which is about the Neshoba County Fair. The documentary spotlights fan favorite events such as the hermit crab races, pretty cow contests, and the different vibes between daytime and nighttime festivities. Being a Mississippi native, Bryan and his company 13 South Productions have plans to spotlight the “hospitality state” in a total of three films about the state. The first was a spotlight on stickball, a Choctaw sport played for thousands of years. The second being this latest release, and a third project about the Natchez Trace. To learn more about Bryan’s previous films at 13 South Productions — Mississippi Film Company Dedicated to Telling Great Stories. To catch the interview in its entirety, click here.

