Leake Academy Basketball Continues

The brackets are set for this week’s North AAAA Basketball Tournament at Magnolia Heights In Senatobia. Following the District Tournament that concluded Saturday with the Leake Academy Lady Rebels convincingly winning the championship, and the Rebels placing fourth.

The Rebels will start the action on Wednesday at 4:00 meeting District 1 champion Pillow Academy. The Lady Rebels will follow at 5:15 against District 1-4 seed, Washington School.

Semifinals will be Friday and championships will be Saturday. The top four teams will advance to the State Tournament.

Follow all tournament action on Cruisin98 (98.3).