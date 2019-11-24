Home » Leake » Leake Academy Basketball Returns to Boswell Media Sports

Leake Academy Basketball Returns to Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports and Leake Academy are excited to announce another year of radio coverage for select Rebel and Rebelettes basketball games.

The broadcast schedule includes games against Heritage Academy, Winston Academy and many more.

Leake Academy Basketball will start on Cruisin98 in January!

All Tournament games involving LA will be broadcast.

 

Friday Jan 3   Heritage @ LA         3:00

Tues.  Jan 7   Lamar @ LA              6:00

Friday Jan 10  LA @ Winston         6:00

Friday Jan 17  Starkville @ LA        6:00

Tues.  Jan 21   LA @ Heritage        6:00

Tues. Jan 28   Winston @ LA         6:00

 

Feb 4/6/8  District Tournament    @ Lamar         TBD

Feb 11/12/ 14/15  North AAAA      @ Magnolia Hgts.   TBD

Feb 18/19 21/22  State AAAA       @ Hillcrest       TBD

Feb 24-29  Overall                        @ MS College  TBD

