Leake Academy Basketball Returns to Boswell Media Sports

Boswell Media Sports and Leake Academy are excited to announce another year of radio coverage for select Rebel and Rebelettes basketball games.

The broadcast schedule includes games against Heritage Academy, Winston Academy and many more.

Leake Academy Basketball will start on Cruisin98 in January!

All Tournament games involving LA will be broadcast.

Friday Jan 3 Heritage @ LA 3:00

Tues. Jan 7 Lamar @ LA 6:00

Friday Jan 10 LA @ Winston 6:00

Friday Jan 17 Starkville @ LA 6:00

Tues. Jan 21 LA @ Heritage 6:00

Tues. Jan 28 Winston @ LA 6:00

Feb 4/6/8 District Tournament @ Lamar TBD

Feb 11/12/ 14/15 North AAAA @ Magnolia Hgts. TBD

Feb 18/19 21/22 State AAAA @ Hillcrest TBD

Feb 24-29 Overall @ MS College TBD