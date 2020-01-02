Home » Leake » Leake Academy Basketball Returns to Boswell Media Sports

With the dawning of the new year, it is time again for Boswell Media Sports to begin our broadcast coverage of Leake Academy Basketball.  The first broadcast will be on Friday, January 3 as the Lady Rebels and Rebels host district foe Heritage Academy into Joe F. Shepard Gymnasium.  The undefeated and currently #1 ranked MAIS girls team will take the court at approximately 3:00 and the guys will follow.

Join Melvin Wooten for all the action with select  regular season games through January and all the tournament action in February.  Leake Academy Basketball can be heard on Cruisin98 (98.3).  The full schedule of broadcasts are:

Friday Jan 3   Heritage @ LA         3:00
Tues.  Jan 7   Lamar @ LA              6:00
Friday Jan 10  LA @ Winston         6:00
Friday Jan 17  Starkville @ LA        6:00
Tues.  Jan 21   LA @ Heritage        6:00
Tues. Jan 28   Winston @ LA         6:00

Feb 4/6/8  District Tournament    @ Lamar         TBD
Feb 11/12/ 14/15  North AAAA      @ Magnolia Hgts.   TBD
Feb 18/19 21/22  State AAAA       @ Hillcrest       TBD
Feb 24-29  Overall                        @ MS College  TBD

