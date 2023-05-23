Leake Academy softball alum receives postseason honor

A former Leake Academy softball player has received honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.

Emmi Harkins, catcher for the East Central CC Lady Warriors, was named to the All-MACCC 1st Team.

In 52 games played this season, Harkins, a 2021 Leake Academy graduate, has a .357 batting average, 13 homeruns, 58 RBIs, and 12 stolen bases.

The complete list of postseason honors can be found HERE.

The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) is one of the premier community college conferences in the country and ranks among the elite in the nation in terms of alumni on professional sports teams.

Current championship competition offered by the league includes competition for men in baseball, basketball, football, golf, soccer and tennis.

Women’s competition is offered in the sports of basketball, soccer, softball, tennis and volleyball.