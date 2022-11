Leake Academy is releasing classes early today due to weather.

Kindergarten classes will be let out at 11:50 am.

Elementary car riders will release at noon.

Elementary bus riders and 7th – 12th grade classes will release at at 12:30.

Additionally, all after school/extracurricular activities are cancelled.

Information on additional closings and early dismissals can be found HERE.

