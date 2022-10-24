Leake Academy to face familiar opponent to open playoffs

The Leake Academy Rebels will face off against a familiar opponent Friday in the opening round of the MAIS 5A Playoffs.

Starkville Academy will be the Rebels’ first round matchup.

The two teams have already played once this season.

That game took place Sept. 2 in Madden. The Volunteers won that meeting 39-7.

However, this game between the squads will be in Starkville.

Leake enters that playoffs as the number 10 seed. Starkville is the 7 seed.

The winner of the game will advance to meet Copiah Academy in the 2nd round.

The complete 5A Playoffs Bracket can be seen below.