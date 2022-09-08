Leake Academy vs Union football game to be played Thursday

The Leake Academy vs Union football game scheduled for Friday has been moved to today (Thursday).

School officials made the decision to move the game due to rain and storms expected in the Union area Friday night.

Game time is set for 7:30.

The game can be heard on Cruisin’ 98.3 and the Cruisin’ 98 app, with video coverage available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube Channel.

Pregame begins at 6:45.. .

Broadcast Details: