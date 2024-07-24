Leake Academy’s George Wilcox nominated for Best QB in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Leake Academy George Wilcox is among several players nominated as the best high school quarterback in the state by The Clarion Ledger.

“As the 2024 football season inches closer MHSSAA and MAIS football fans can decide on which high school quarterback is the best in Mississippi,” reads the post by The Clarion Ledger’s Michael Chavez.

In total, there are 22 QBs on the list. However, Wilcox is one of just four QBs representing an MAIS school.

The post on Wilcox reads:

George Wilcox, Leake Academy: The sophomore was second in MAIS in passing yards with 3,098 on 199 completions with 29 touchdowns, averaging 281 passing yards per game.

Wilcox’s 2023 season was highlighted by a record breaking performance in the Rebels’ first round playoff game against Silliman Institute. In that game, Wilcox passed for 542 yards and tied the Mississippi high school record for touchdown passes in a game with 9. The Rebels would win that game 62-36.

Wilcox and the Rebels will open the 2024 season Friday, Aug. 23 on the road at Jackson Academy.

Fans can vote in the poll once an hour through Saturday, July 27 at noon.

To vote, visit: www.clarionledger.com

Other quarterbacks listed include: