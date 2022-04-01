Leake Academy’s Hatch, Prince, and Freeny earn MAIS postseason honors

A trio representing the Leake Academy Lady Rebels have earned postseason honors from the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools (MAIS).

Coach Amanda Hatch has been named the 5A Coach of the Year for leading the team to District, North State, and State Titles in the 2021 – 2022 season.

Junior Miriam Prince is the 5A Player of the Year. Prince averaged close to 20 points per game throughout the season and was instrumental in the team’s successful post season run.

Additionally, junior Morgan Freeny was named to the 5A MAIS All-State Team.

You can relive the Lady Rebels season with video and audio replays of the games on-demand HERE.