The Leake Central Lady Gator’s First Annual Slow-Pitch Tournament is coming. And the event will feature co-ed softball teams from across the state. The tournament will be this Saturday, July 17th starting at 8am. The event will take place at McMillan Park starting at 8am. All are welcome. Entry fee is $200. Also, the 1st Annual Lady Gators Corn Hole Tournament will take place as well. Entry fee is $20. per team. For additional information contact David Hardy at 601-416-2945