Leake County Chapter of the NAACP sets MLK Celebration

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.”

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Nobel Peace Prize Winner 1964, PARADE AND MARCH CELEBRATING

THE REVEREND DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR.

All are welcome at the service to honor the great civil rights leader, the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This annual service is sponsored by The Leake County Chapter of the NAACP.

The Parade will meet at Leake Central Jr High at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020. The processional will leave the Leake Central Jr. High School at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the Leake County Courthouse for Program on the Courthouse Square.

Mayor Mary Ann Vivians will give the Welcome and Alderman Matlock will give the Occasion. The Superintendent of Education, Ms. Yvette Young will be the Guest Speaker.

If anyone is interested in entering floats, bands, horse clubs, business floats, groups and choirs to help commemorate this great event please contact Mr. Bulus Leflore at (601) 267-9965 or (601) 863-9106 , Alderman David Cocroft at (601) 672-5804 or (601) 267-9455.