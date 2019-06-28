Leake County Democratic sample ballots for August primary election

Before you head to the polls to vote in the August 6 Primary elections, take a look at the sample ballots for the Democratic Party Primary in Leake County.

State races on the ballot will include governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, and several others. Locally, voters will vote in elections for county supervisor, chancery clerk, sheriff, constable, and justice court judge.

This is a generic State and county-wide ballot. When you vote, your ballot will only list the candidates in your district (ex: District 2, House District 27, Senate District 21, etc…..)

Call the Leake County Circuit Clerks Office at 601-267-8357 if you have any questions.

Primary elections are set for Tuesday, Aug. 6.