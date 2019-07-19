Leake County Libraries dial-a-story “The Cow That Laid an Egg” read by Kenshelsa Boyd

The new Dial-A-Story at the Leake County Libraries this week is “ The Cow That Laid an Egg” by Andy Cutbill. This week’s reader is Kenshelsa Boyd. Kenshelsa graduated from Mississippi State University. She is the Children’s Librarian at the Carthage-Leake County Library. During her spare time, she enjoys reading, shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. “Marjorie is an insecure cow who wishes she had some special talent. She can’t ride a bicycle or do handstands like the other cows. Then one morning (thanks to a bunch of scheming chickens and a paintbrush), Marjorie is astonished to discover something extraordinary: She’s laid an egg! But does the baby inside the egg really belong to Marjorie?” You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 July 18th through July 25th, 2019. Children can call the free Dial-A-Story line at 601-267-7208 to listen to the story over the telephone. Dial-A-Story is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by funding from the Mid-Mississippi Regional Library System.