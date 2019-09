The new Dial-A-Story at the Leake County Libraries this week “The Pigeon Has to Go to School!” by MO Willems. Our guest reader is Kenshelsa Boyd . Kenshelsa Boyd is the Children’s librarian at The Carthage Leake-County Library. You can hear this week’s story by dialing 601-267-7208 September 5, 2019 through September 12 , 2019 . Dial-a-story is available 24/7 by the Mid- Mississippi Regional Library System.