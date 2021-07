Leake County Administrator Corey Wooten announced that the Leake County landfill is expanding hours. Beginning Tuesday, July 6th, the landfill will operate during these new hours: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 8am – 4pm. They will be closed from 12-1pm for lunch.

Prices are $25 per Pick-up – 16-Foot Trailer – $30-$45. – Dump Trailer $50. – Single Axle Dump Truck $100 – Semi-Trailer $150