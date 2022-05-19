Leake County – Reports of Multiple Crashes

HomeLeakeLeake County – Reports of Multiple Crashes

by

Thursday, May 19th, 2022

12:33 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were called to a residence on Goshen Road near HWY 16 East when they received a call reporting a suspicious person on the property.

12:47 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were called to HWY 25 North near Benson Road when a car ran off the roadway and crashed into some trees. No injuries were reported.

9:19 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and MS HWY Patrol were notified of a two-vehicle accident that occurred on HWY 35 North near Keeli Road. No injuries were reported.

