The Leake County Senior Citizen’s Day is almost here. According to the Leake County Sheriff’s Office the ‘health fair” like event will host senior adults from our county and surrounding area. There will be a meal provided along with helpful information and prizes. The Drive Thru event will be at McMillan Park on March 18th between 11am-1pm.

Also, door prize donations are still being accepted for the event through today. For more information call (601) 267-7361