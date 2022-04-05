HomeLeakeLeake Deputies Busy with Everything from Cows to Prowlers Today

Leake Deputies Busy with Everything from Cows to Prowlers Today

by

8:19 p.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a prowler at a residence on HWY 25 North near the Renfroe area.

9:01 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to nearly a dozen cows in the roadway on Conway Road at Corinth Road near the Singleton area.

10:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Old HWY 43 South near the Thomastown area regarding a disturbance in progress there.

12:27 p.m. – Leake County Deputies were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on HWY 487 West in the Twin City area.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Leake County Honoring Our Own – Basketball Teams

One Person in Hospital After Crash in Leake

Burglary and Malicious Mischief Arrests in Attala and Leake

Leake Academy’s Hatch, Prince, and Freeny earn MAIS postseason honors

Occupied School Bus Involved in Crash in Leake

Storms Already Causing Trees to Fall in Leake

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.