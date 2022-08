Due to flooded roads and the continued rain, the following offices and schools are closed. Refresh throughout the day for the latest information and additional closures and early releases.

Leake Academy closed all day

Walnut Grove Public Library closed all day

9:30 a.m. – Walnut Grove Mayor, Brian Gomillion says that flooding has gone down, but the creeks (Tuscolameta) are rising.

-Flood Photos submitted to Kicks96-