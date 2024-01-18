Local siblings voted Players of the Week

HomeLeakeLocal siblings voted Players of the Week

Source: Leake Academy; East Central CC

A pair of siblings have earned Player of the Week honors for their performances on the basketball court.

Miriam Prince and Samuel Prince were voted Player of the Week by the Mississippi Association of Community College Conference (MACCC) and The Clarion Ledger, respectively

Miriam, a freshman for the East Central Community College Lady Warriors, earned her honors for games played the weekend of January 12 and 13.

In the first game against #16 Palm Beach State College, Miriam had 27 points with 5 three-point shots made. The next day against Florida State College at Jacksonville, she had 25 points and went 7-15 shooting from three.

Samuel is a sophomore for the Leake Academy Rebels and he received his Player of the Week honors for his game against Wayne Academy on Jan. 6.

In that game, Samuel scored 39 points and had seven steals.

