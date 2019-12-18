Main Street Chamber of Leake County Congratulates Winners!

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County would like to Congratulate The Bakery and Cafe as the 2019 CIDER MEISTER. They edged out second place winner, and last year’s winner Curio’s, by just 8 points. Third place went to Spoonfudge. Over 100 people turned out to go by the participating businesses to sip their own unique blends of holiday cider.

Main Street would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our participating businesses: Baptist Medical Center, Southern Styles, Double Take Children’s Consignment Store, ABS Tax Service, Flaunt, Curios, The Eagles Nest, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, The Bakery and Cafe, Ooh La La, Leake Nutrition, The Carthage Leake County Library, LeSon, Spoonfudge, Mississippi Home Care, The Leake County Co-Op, Dr. David Henderson, B K Wireless, and East Main Old Market. Sippin Cider, now in its thirteenth year, is sponsored by The Main Street Chamber of Leake County to help kick off the Christmas season. We hope to make next year’s event bigger and better.