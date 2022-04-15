Main Street Leake Wants YOUR Opinion – Click to Weigh In

The Main Street Chamber of Leake County will receive a Work Plan Workshop from the Mississippi Main Street Association to create an action plan for the Main Street program for 2022. They want to hear from YOU!

From Main Street’s Facebook page: “Help us craft an achievable action plan that will help spur downtown revitalization in Carthage & Walnut Grove. By taking five minutes to fill out this survey, you are helping our community move forward. Thank you for your time!”

Click here to take survey! Trust us, it’s pretty quick and painless and it’s a great way for your voice to be heard.