The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department announced the arrest of an arson suspect Tuesday.

Sheriff James Moore says Delvin Huston, 37, of Preston, has been charged with arson and intent to commit arson.

Moore said the charges are connected to residences on Kelli’s Store Road.

He said the owner of the property was inside asleep at the time but did manage to get out of the house.

Huston’s bond was set at $25,000 for each offense.