A domestic dispute in Leake County early Thursday has left a man hospitalized and his wife facing charges. The sheriff’s department says Brooke Giles, 52, is accused of shooting her husband during an argument at their home on Highway 488 in the Madden area. Robert Giles, 55, was taken to a hospital in Jackson, where he’s in the intensive care unit. His wife, who was still on the scene when deputies arrived, is facing charges of domestic violence-aggravated assault.