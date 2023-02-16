Man Wounded in Philadelphia Drive-By Shooting

A shooting in Philadelphia has left a man hospitalized in Jackson. Police Chief Eric Lyons says it happened around noon Thursday on Coleman Street.

“We had one male subject shot in the hip area,” Lyons said. “It’s going to be a drive-by shooting.” The chief said they have a suspect and a description of the car he was driving.

Lyons said the shooting may have been the result of an ongoing dispute between the two men. “This is more of an isolated incident between two individuals. I think (the shooter) was actually targeting the person he did shoot. This wasn’t anything random.”