Many More Drug Arrests in Neshoba County

JONATHAN MURRAY JACKSON, 37, of Union, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Public Drunk, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $1,000, $600.

ASHELY M LONG, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

RAVEN MORRIS, 29, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2, $0.

JAMES HICKMAN REED, 40, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $600.

JASON MICHAEL REED, 38, Careless Driving, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, NCSO. Bond $400, $300, $300.

SCOTTIE DEWAYNE STEWART JR, 49, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $800, $1,000, $600, $0.

MARCUS TUBBY, 29, of Choctaw, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $0, $1,000, $600.

BAILEY LAUREN VANCE, 27, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

DAVEN TODD WILLIS, 34, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 3, NCSO. Bond $0 X 3.