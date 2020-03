Neshoba County General tele-screening site is reporting that 76 people have tested through their location. Results for 50 people have returned. 48 of those tests have returned back as negative with 2 testing positive at this location, according to Annette Watkins, spokesperson for Neshoba County General. Testing continues today. People are still advised to practice CDC guidelines for hygiene and social distancing. If you are experiencing symptoms, call the tele-screen hotline at 601-663-1213.