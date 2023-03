Leake County Deputies arrived at a residence on Starling Center Rd just after midnight on Monday, March 27, 2023. Deputies were dispatched when a caller reported their home had been shot into. Two adults and 3 children were inside at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.

A vehicle on the property was struck at least 3 times and the residence was struck several times. Leake County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this shooting incident.