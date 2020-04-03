MMSA Awards Community Development Grant to Philadelphia Main Street

A Community Development Grant has been awarded to Philadelphia Main Street by Mississippi Main Street Association. Philadelphia Main Street is working to restore a pocket park that was destroyed by a tornado in April 2019. They will use the grant funds to hire an architect to draw renderings for the park improvements. “MMSA is proud to award communities with Community Development funds that will help them achieve successful projects in downtown business districts this year,” said Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator. The mission of MMSA is to be a catalyst for the preservation and economic revitalization of Mississippi’s historic downtowns and districts. For more information, visit www.msmainstreet.com.