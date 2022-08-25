HomeLocalMore DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

More DUI and Possession Arrests in Neshoba County

by

KEISLAN JAKAMERON GREER, 21, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Child Endangerment, Expired License Tag, Possession of Paraphernalia, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $800, $400, $600.

 

KRISTI LEVON HALDERMAN, 41, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Suspended Driver’s License, No Proof of Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Improper Equipment, NCSO.  Bond $800, $600, $800, $800, $60, $300.

 

RANDALL LEIGH HICKMAN, 37, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

DEVON JAMES JIM, 39, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

 

ROBERT ELTON JOHN, 45, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ADAM DONLEY LOVE, 28, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JEREMI RUNDRAE MALONE, 42, of Philadelphia, DUI – 2nd, NCSO.  Bond $2,500.

 

ERIC MATLOCK, 35, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Controlled Substance, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0, $0, $0.

 

JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Hold for Investigations, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0, $1,500.

 

JULIA MITCHELL, 37, of Meridian, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $0.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Pleasant Hill Road Bridges Closed in Leake County

Some Flooding in Neshoba

DUIs and Felony Possession Arrests in Leake and Attala

Flash Flood warning issued for Leake and Neshoba Counties

An Accident and Possible Shots Fired in Neshoba

Attala County Sees 118th COVID Death

© Copyright 2022, Kicks96News.com by Boswell Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Skyrocket Radio.
Weather information provided by Weatherology.