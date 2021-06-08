Multiple Arrests and Felony Charges

The Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office announced that “Neshoba County Sheriff’s Deputies encountered a white Chevrolet Equinox on Highway 16 West on June 6th. The car was driven by Zane Callahan of McCool, MS. Billy Frank Burchfield and Aubree Reagan Rawson of Kosciusko were passengers in the vehicle. The three were charged with the following:

Callahan

Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)

Uttering Forgery

Burchfield

Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)

False ID Information

Rawson

Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle

Possession of Controlled Substance (Meth)

Any information on crimes, please call Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.