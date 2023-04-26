Multiple Burglaries and Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime in Neshoba Arrests

SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

KAH-SHUN ISAAC, 27, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0, $0.

ISIAH JIM ISSAC, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO. Bond $0 X 2.

AHINNA NIKOLE JIM, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

ELLIOTT MEELY, 32, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $0.

RICHARD RASH, 45, of Union, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0.

HEATHER ROBERTS, 32, of Union, Hold for Investigations, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO. Bond $0, $10,000, $25,000, $25,000.

ICHURASH H SOLOMON, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.