Multiple Burglaries and Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime in Neshoba Arrests

SHELDON LEE HICKMAN, 42, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

KAH-SHUN ISAAC, 27, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0, $0.

 

ISIAH JIM ISSAC, 32, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear X 2, NCSO.  Bond $0 X 2.

 

AHINNA NIKOLE JIM, 23, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

ELLIOTT MEELY, 32, of Carthage, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

RICHARD RASH, 45, of Union, Serving Sentence, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

HEATHER ROBERTS, 32, of Union, Hold for Investigations, Felony Conspiracy to Commit a Crime, Burglary of a Dwelling, Burglary of a Commercial Building or Vehicle, NCSO.  Bond $0, $10,000, $25,000, $25,000.

 

ICHURASH H SOLOMON, 24, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $0.

