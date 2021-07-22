Multiple Burglary Arrests, and More, in Neshoba County

LASAMUEL LAMONT HARRIS, 28, of Camden, Burglary of a Dwelling, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond DENIED, DENIED, $0.

ROBERT HICKMAN, 34, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Careless Driving, No License, No Insurance, Child Restraint Law, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $15,000, $0, $400, $800, $800, $300.

DUSTIN SHANE HOLLEY, 29, of Noxapater, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.

KENNETH LAMORRIS INGRAM, 49, of DeKalb, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $0.

AIMEE J MASON, 43, of Philadelphia, Burglary of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $25,000, $600.

LADARYL N MOORE, 39, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest, NCSO. Bond $1,000, $600, $600.

NICHOLAS RUSH, 25, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600.

KEVIN L WILLIS, 45, of Louisville, DUI – 1st, No License, Harassing / Threatening Phone Calls, MHP. Bond $1,500, $800, $1,000.

TIFFANIQUE W WILLIS, 28, of Philadelphia, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $0, $600, $0.

JENNIFER DENISE WILSON, 20, of Choctaw, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, DUI – Other Substance, Careless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, No License, No Insurance, No Tag, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $600, $1,500, $400, $600, $500, $800, $300.