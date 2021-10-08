Multiple Drug and Larceny Arrests in Neshoba County

MARTY AMOS JONES, 38, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $15,000, $0.

JONATHAN LANCASTER, 24, of Louisville, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $10,000, $0.

JOE LUCKETT, 54, of Canton, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $0.

JASON REED, 38, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000 X 2, $0.

CHARLES DILLAN SAVELL, 29, of Decatur, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $5,000, $600, $300, $800.

STACEY SIMS, 53, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO. Bond $1,000 X 2, $0.

ROBERT C SPRATLING, 25, of Durant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO. Bond $800.

ANGEL TUBBY, 39, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $1,500, $0.

WENDY R TUBBY, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $1,000.