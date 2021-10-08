Home » Local » Multiple Drug and Larceny Arrests in Neshoba County

Multiple Drug and Larceny Arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

MARTY AMOS JONES, 38, of Little Rock, MS, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $15,000, $0.

 

JONATHAN LANCASTER, 24, of Louisville, Grand Larceny, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $0.

 

JOE LUCKETT, 54, of Canton, DUI – 1st, NCSO.  Bond $0.

 

JASON REED, 38, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 2, $0.

 

CHARLES DILLAN SAVELL, 29, of Decatur, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Speeding, No Insurance, NCSO.  Bond $5,000, $600, $300, $800.

 

STACEY SIMS, 53, of Philadelphia, Petit Larceny X 2, Hold for Investigations, NCSO.  Bond $1,000 X 2, $0.

 

ROBERT C SPRATLING, 25, of Durant, Possession of a Controlled Substance, NCSO.  Bond $800.

 

ANGEL TUBBY, 39, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Failure to Appear, NCSO.  Bond $1,500, $0.

 

WENDY R TUBBY, 29, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $1,000.

